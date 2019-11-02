Wilmington restaurant named best buffet in the state by Readers Digest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A spot for authentic southern home cookin’ just garnered top honors from a national magazine.
Casey’s Buffet in Wilmington has been named the best buffet in North Carolina, according to Readers Digest.
“Leave it to North Carolina to have a barbecue-themed buffet like Casey’s, a family-owned institution known for its Southern soul food. Make sure you come hungry so you can gorge yourself on the all-you-can-eat ribs, chitlins, chicken gizzards, catfish, collard greens, and hush puppies. And if you’re feeling really adventurous, you might even go for the pigs’ feet, which are popular with the locals,” the list said of the restaurant.
The owner couldn’t be happier.
“Unbelievably humbling that living my dream has been recognized by a piece of classic Americana!” said owner Larry Casey.
