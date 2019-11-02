UNCW women’s soccer fall in CAA tournament

NEWWARK, Delaware. (UNCW release) - Sixth-seeded James Madison used three consecutive goals to overcome an early deficit as the Dukes eliminated No. 3-seed UNCW from the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Championship with a 3-2 verdict in a quarterfinal game at Grant Stadium on Friday afternoon.
The Dukes, who lost to UNCW by a 2-0 margin just eight days ago in Wilmington, improve their record to 8-11-1 while advancing to Sunday’s semifinal against second-seeded Delaware.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, have their season end with a 10-6-1 record. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Morgan Nanni gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when she blasted a 25-yard free kick into the upper part of the goal past James Madison goalkeeper Hannah McShea.
James Madison answered in the 25th minute when the Dukes received a penalty kick after a handball was called against UNCW. Senior forward Haley Crawford slipped the attempt past junior goalkeeper Sydney Schneider into the lower left corner for her fifth goal of the season.
The Dukes took a 2-1 advantage just under four minutes into the second half as Crawford sent a pass into the penalty area and found junior Ginger Deel, whose one-timer beat Schneider to the far side.
Senior Maia Foley upped the James Madison margin to 3-1 in the 51st minute with her third goal of the season. Deel sent a crossing pass into the penalty area, which found Foley for a one-timer just outside the six-yard box.
With time ticking down, junior forward Audrey Harding cut the Seahawks’ deficit to 3-2 as she took a long run and fired a shot from 16 yards past McShea into the lower right corner for her team-leading seventh goal of the season.
McShea tallied two saves in the win for James Madison, which was outshot by an 11-9 margin. Schneider registered one save for the Seahawks in the loss.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.