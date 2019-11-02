Two teens critically injured in car/ATV crash

Holden Beach, N.C. (WECT) - Two teenagers were critically injured while riding an ATV across Highway 130 (Holden Beach Rd. SW) Friday evening.
Trooper Noyola says a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were riding on Ida Mae Way SW when they tried to cross Hwy. 130 and collided with a car traveling west.
The teenagers were airlifted to the hospital from the scene.
Two people in the car were also taken to the hospital by ambulance. There’s no word on their condition.
Trooper Noyola says the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
