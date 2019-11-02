New non-profit aims to support young adults with rare or chronic diseases

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new non-profit organization aims to support young adults living with rare or chronic diseases by bringing them together for face-to-face interactions with other people who understand the challenges they face.
Our Odyssey was co-founded by Wilmington resident Kristina Wolfe and Seth Rotberg.
Wolfe says she grew up feeling isolated and struggling to relate to her peers because of her health challenges.
She was diagnosed with Type I diabetes when she was just six.
She and Rotberg saw the need for an outreach program dedicated to providing social and emotional support for those impacted by rare and chronic conditions and decided to start their own organization.
Wolfe says social media makes everyone compare themselves to others and feel a sense of competition which can lead to even further feelings of isolation for people with chronic illnesses, who she says are already at a higher risk for depression.
"Our Odyssey was intended to bring people together face to face or on those video chats to really talk about some of these things, to be vulnerable with each other, to share with each other... to establish relationships where it’s safe to share this information with peers who just get it,” Wolfe said.
Our Odyssey hosts ‘meet-ups’ all over the east coast to bring people together, and the founders are working to expand in Wilmington and Raleigh right now.
