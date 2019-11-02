Legally blind triathlete raising money as she trains for Tokyo 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Amy Dixon is a triathlete. She must overcome a lot more than just exhaustion when she competes.
“It’s like a tight shot on a camera or looking through a straw,” Amy describes what it is like to look through her eyes.
She is legally blind.
“It started with a sinus infection that actually triggered an immune response that sent anti-bodies against my retina and caused me to have tunnel vision,” Dixon said.
Dixon is in Charlotte training for the Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.
She is also here because, as she puts it, “It takes a village and I am glad they are part of my village.”
“They” are a Charlotte couple Amy met while working as a sommelier, she’s been trained about wine and has had a 20-year career as a wine buyer.
The couple heard Amy’s inspiring story and wanted to help her get to Tokyo.
“My journey as an athlete has taught me that the only limitations are in your head and not your body,” Amy explains.
But getting to the games is expensive. That’s where you come in.
There will be a fundraiser for Amy’s “Road to Tokyo”, Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Foxcroft Wine Shop on Fairview Road in the South Park neighborhood.
There will be all kinds of delicious wine tastings. Amy is an expert after all. Delicious food, and of course, the Panthers’ game airing on WBTV on big screens. Tons of raffles and a few surprises!
They are asking for a minimum donation to Amy’s Paralympic Team USA fund of $100.
“I can't even describe how grateful I am and the generosity of the community that's embraced me since coming here. I'm excited that we've got the event Sunday that they've put together! They have gone above and beyond to do this.”
“It is something I never envisioned for myself. I’m so proud that I get to wear the stars and stripes and represent my country in a way I never imagined,” Amy said of being on Team USA.
