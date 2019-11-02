Hurricane Florence and the memories of Mercer Avenue (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“We had a regrouping, just kind of brought everybody together,” said Chief Campbell. “(Fire) Chief (Buddy) Martinette was on-scene. He said some words, and everybody kind of came together. At that time they (the inside team) still couldn’t make access to the mother and child. It was abundantly clear to me running that scene that these guys were not going to leave until they got them out either. That was not even an option. So, it was a kind of a regroup, a prayer was said, and then it’s time to go get them out.”