First Alert Forecast: first November weekend expected to be cool and crisp

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday morning! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! As advertised, the Cape Fear Region will feel a new, colder pattern to open this new month of November.
Daytime highs will top out in the cool 60s. By comparison, the temperature at midnight on Friday, November 1 was 78. Overnight lows ought to crash to the 40s with regularity the next several nights. Worth noting is the potential for a few frosty 30s to mix in, especially for outlying areas north and west of Wilmington and its suburbs.
NOTE: Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night... Remember to set clocks back one hour and check your smoke detector batteries too! As you enjoy this 49-hour weekend, you will definitely notice the change in sunrise and sunset times. Saturday: 7:32 a.m., 6:17 p.m. Sunday: 6:33 a.m., 5:16 p.m.
Finally, November is the final month of Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s worth noting that no new tropical storm development is likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this weekend.
Catch your Seven-day planning forecast for the Wilmington Metro below. For a customized forecast for your back yard through Veteran’s Day, dial up the WECT Weather app on your Apple or Android device. Have a great weekend and thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
