First Alert Forecast: cool, dry air for the first weekend of November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! It's been nice and cool to start off this weekend, and it will only get cooler tomorrow!
High pressure will be building, bringing in cooler air overnight and into Sunday. Some patchy frost may be possible in some backyards farther inland. Lows will dip down into the mid to low 40s, with a few back yards into the upper 30s, then warming into the low 60s by the afternoon, with lots of sunshine.
NOTE: Daylight Saving Time ends TONIGHT!... Remember to set clocks back one hour and check your smoke detector batteries too! As you enjoy this 49-hour weekend, you will definitely notice the change in sunrise and sunset times. Saturday: 7:32 a.m., 6:17 p.m. Sunday: 6:33 a.m., 5:16 p.m.
Finally, November is the final month of Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s worth noting that no new tropical storm development is likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this weekend.
Catch your Seven-day planning forecast for the Wilmington Metro below. For a customized forecast for your back yard through Veteran’s Day, dial up the WECT Weather app on your Apple or Android device. Have a great weekend and thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.