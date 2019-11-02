CEOs build for Habitat for Humanity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CEOs from several area businesses came together to help build a home for a family in need.
For the second year in a row, Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity held a CEO Build to construct a home for Sahdia Wilson, who is a mother of four.
Friday’s effort is just one of the several steps being taken to address the affordable housing issue in New Hanover and Pender counties.
“This is a great opportunity for people who run businesses and organizations in our area to come together and help build a house and be part of the community especially in the aftermath of the Hurricane Florence, the need for Affordable housing has grown so much, and have this commitment from the people who run our hospitals our construction companies it just means a lot to Habitat and the home owner,” said executive director Steve Spain.
