Canvas of kites takes over beachfront

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The sky was painted with kites Saturday as the Cape Fear Kite Festival took over Kure Beach for the 14th year.
For Michael Agner, the man who started the event, to fly kites is to create art. He says, nothing is more unique.
“Painting the sky, it’s kind of like temporary art," said Agner. "You make a display, you enjoy it, and you take it back down and next time you go, it’ll be something completely different.”
Many kite flying hobbyists consider one another family as they participate in the same events, and are part of a unique group. Some say they can tell who is at each event by the kites in the air.
With some kites as big as a school bus, safety is a priority. The kite handlers use special gear to make sure everything is kept in place and held to the ground. They keep a constant watch for changes in the wind.
The American Kite Association hosts the annual event on the first weekend of November. In 2018, an estimated 17,000 people participated and this year is expected to be even bigger.
