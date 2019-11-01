Wilmington Fire Dept. hosts trick-or-treaters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rain may have dampened some costumes but it didn’t touch the Halloween spirit of trick-or-treaters visiting Wilmington fire stations Thursday night.
Firefighters welcomed families at all of the city’s fire stations from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
At Station 7 in Pine Valley, one very young firefighter clarified that he did NOT show up to work.
One family said they got lucky with some generous candy handouts once it started raining and the crowds lessened throughout the area neighborhoods.
Firefighters encouraged parents to think about safety with this year’s Halloween costumes and advised people to make sure their children wore something reflective and carried flashlights so they could see and be seen.
