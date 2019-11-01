Wilmington Downtown Inc. presented with prestigious international award

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Downtown Inc. has been internationally recognized for their Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
“It is a big deal, yeah. I was very surprised that we got selected for this award, it was a very stiff competition, it is every year. I knew we did and knew it was certainly impactful for us but I really did not expect that we would get this kind of attention and acclaim,” said WDI Executive Director Ed Wolverton.
Downtown Wilmington Inc. received the top award in leadership and management from the International Downtown Association.
The award was for WDI’s ‘OverFlo’ campaign, which was launched to aid in Florence recovery.
“We changed everything we were doing to exclusively focus on this recovery aspect so that’s why it really fit into this leadership category because we did change the mission of the organization for months to be able to recover from the storm,” Wolverton said.
For months, the organization worked to make sure downtown businesses were able to eventually return to normal through fundraising and promotional efforts.
“We ended up raising over $137,000 from our OverFlo Campaign itself and these were merchants, we had 37 merchants that picked specials and they donated a portion of the sales to the campaign. We had all this community support.”
