Travel back in time at the NC Fossil Fair at the Cape Fear Museum this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Museum of History and Science is hosting the Fossil Fair this Saturday.
Organized by the North Carolina Fossil Club (NCFC), the annual fair invites fossil enthusiasts who share a passion and knowledge of paleontology to come check out the exhibit on Nov. 2.
“We have exhibitors coming from across the state,” said John Timmerman, an Exhibit Designer with the Cape Fear Museum. “They’re members of the North Carolina Fossil Club. They have exhibits from dinosaurs to shark teeth to shells; anything fossils.”
Some of the activities you’ll find at the fair include:
- Search for fossils and small treasures
- Make a fossil ornament to take home
- Fossil identification with paleontologists
- Check out fossils on display
- Megalodon tooth raffle
- and much more!
“Our special guests from the Smithsonian Museum are sort of a little “stump the expert’s” thing,” said Timmerman. "People can bring in their fossils if they want to try to find out more about them. If they’re mystery fossils, maybe fossils they have some knowledge about, the Smithsonian will be here to talk to them about their fossils as well as everybody else.”
The Fossil Fair is a unique opportunity to explore, discover, and learn more about fossils. This event also goes hand-in-hand with the museum’s newest exhibit: Dinosaur Discovery.
Fossil Fair is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. today and is included in museum admission. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, college students, and military, and $5 for those 6 and up. Click here to purchase tickets.
