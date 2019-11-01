TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Market Street in Wilmington reopens after crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A section of Market Street reopened to traffic following a crash Friday afternoon.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the crash happened in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Market Street near the Wilmington National Cemetery.
An officer at the scene said a mother and a child in an SUV were injured in the crash and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their current statuses are not known.
No other details are known.
We’ve reached out to a spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department for more details.
