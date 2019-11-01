Topsail football players giving back to younger students

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Friday mornings during the season, the Topsail High School football team is trying to bring smiles to elementary students.
Members of the team volunteer to open car doors and welcome students at Topsail Elementary School.
“It’s a perfect way to start a game day,” said junior Jalen Jacobs. “You wake up early and get your blood flowing. We get to meet these kids in the morning. They are happy and want to see you and go out on the field and see you there too. It’s a great way to start the day.”
The program started when Topsail Elementary School Principal Melissa Wilson reached out asking for help to speed up the drop off process. She says it has helped move the lines and put smiles on kids' faces.
“The kids absolutely love it,” said Wilson. “The high school kids seem to enjoy it. And the high school kids have been amazing starting our kids’ days off right giving them a high five, helping them come in the door with a smile.”
Giving back to the community has also warmed the spirits of the football players.
"It's heartwarming,” said junior Bernie Burns. “When you see them have a frown and all sleepy. And you say, ‘give me a high five,’ and they smile cheek to cheek."
"They look up to us as idols,” added Jacobs. “Gives me flashbacks from elementary school looking up to high school football players, saying I want to be on the field someday. I feel like we inspire a lot of these kids on their way to school."
This Friday night the Pirates play host to Hoggard at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.