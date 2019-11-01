Thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater discharged into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Aqua North Carolina confirms 7,500 gallons of untreated wastewater has been discharged into an unnamed tributary of the Cape Fear River in New Hanover County.
The company says the discharge happened as a result of a power outage and they were notified of the matter at 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. The release also says the issue was “remediated” within 15 minutes of being notified.
Under state law, the company is required to issue a press release when more than 1,000 gallons or more of untreated wastewater reaches surface waters.
Aqua North Carolina serves more than 250,000 residents in 51 counties.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.