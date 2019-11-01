Sold out Battleship Half Marathon will be held Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the oldest half marathons in the south is poised to begin Sunday in Wilmington.
Runners in the Battleship Half Marathon will start on Walnut and Front Street at 8 a.m., wind through historic downtown, around the battleship, and end on the River Walk. Participants not ready to commit to a full 13.1 mile course can opt to run a 10k or a 5k version of the race.
This year’s race will be another big one; As of Oct. 28, event organizers confirmed all races were sold out.
Drivers should watch for traffic changes early Sunday morning as the course winds through much of downtown and the Greenfield Lake area.
