Polka! The Polish Festival returns this year after Florence forced organizers to cancel last year

CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - From pierogi to polka, all things Polish will be celebrated Saturday at the St. Stanislaus Church Polish Festival in Castle Hayne.
The event is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In 2018, event organizers were forced to cancel because several trees were down on the property from Hurricane Florence.
This year, organizers expect the crowd to be larger, given that it did not go on as planned last year.
The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the St. Stanislaus Church.
Polish foods at the festival, including kielbasa, pierogi, golabki, placki ziemiaczane, kruschiki, kolachki, nut rolls, poppyseed rolls and strudel.
Front Street Brewery crafted a St. Stan’s Baltic Porter just for the event.
The Chardon Polka Band from Chardon, Ohio, will play music at the event.
