Pender High School college advisor killed in western N.C. crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A college advisor at Pender High School was killed in a crash in the western part of North Carolina Thursday morning.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol tells the News Herald that Chantal Warfield, 22, of Wilmington died after the car she was driving went under the trailer of a tractor-trailer.
The tractor-trailer had braked after a car in front of it lost control in rainy conditions near mile marker 95 on Interstate 40 West in Burke County, hit a guard rail, and bounced back into traffic.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the first car was charged with exceeding a safe speed, the News Herald reported.
Warfield worked as a college advisor at Pender High School as part of N.C. State University’s College Advising Corps. She graduated from the university in May with a bachelor’s degree in Education General Studies and a minor in Africana Studies. Warfield is originally from Natick, Mass.
Pender County Schools posted on Facebook Friday afternoon that Warfield recently joined the district but made a “huge impression in a short period of time" and added, “[her] wish was to see all students graduate and be prepared and college and career ready ... and challenge yourselves to be your very best."
N.C. State officials said Warfield discovered her passion for working with youth while volunteering and mentoring with the Students Advocating for Youth Village at the university.
After completing her two-year service with the College Advising Corps, Warfield planned to attend graduate school in the field of Library Science.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.