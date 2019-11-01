New Hanover girls tennis looking to bring home state title

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover girls tennis team’s historic season has been years in the making.
Wednesday the Wildcats beat East Chapel Hill in the 3A Dual East Finals to become the first New Hanover County tennis team-- girls or boys --to advance to a dual state final.
“We have been together for four years,” said New Hanover senior Mary Archer Boyd. “We have kept building the team up, so we have got better over the years. I think it’s really cool our senior year the team has finally clinched a win.”
“I was there the year we went to East Chapel Hill and we lasted 35 minutes on the courts and lost,” added coach Jennifer Coleman. “We said then we can get better.”
The addition of freshman Peyton Philemon has helped the Wildcats get over the top. Philemon, who is the Wildcats No. 1 singles player is one of the best players in the state.
“I have been playing really loose and had fun with it,” said Philemon. “I try not to stress myself out because I am just trying to have fun with it.”
The Wildcats three seniors have embraced Philemon’s role on the team.
“They have helped me a lot,” said Philemon. “They have always been there for me and helped me at practice. And have helped me a lot.” “
They want to be the best they can be,” added Coleman. “They could see very quickly the first two or three days of practice that she was the best. And they were excited because they said they were going to be better.”
New Hanover will face Charlotte Catholic for the 3A Dual tate title at the Burlington Tennis Center Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
