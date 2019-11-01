NC DOT’s first female division engineer retires

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When one woman retires this month, it will mark the end of a milestone career for the DOT’s first and only female in her position.
Karen Collette started at the NC DOT in 1990 and worked in maintenance and construction roles until she moved back home to Wilmington in 2012 and earned the title of division engineer.
The release from the DOT says Collette led a team that completed interstate 140, the Brunswick County Causeway and the Surf City Bridge.
“Karen is a fine engineer and a significant role model in the history of our department,” said NCDOT Secretary Jim Trogdon in a press release. “She continues to be instrumental in the advancement of female engineers by mentoring those around her. She has made an enormous impact at NCDOT that will live on for years to come.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.