Heroin trafficker gets up to ten years in prison

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A convicted drug trafficker will spend up to ten years in prison after Wilmington police busted him with nearly 5,000 bags of heroin in 2017.
A judge sentenced Tommy Lovett to 90- 120 months in prison this week after he pleaded guilty to trafficking in heroin and possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park.
Back in 2017, Wilmington police busted Lovett with thousands of bags of heroin in a hotel room after he made a trip to New York to bring back narcotics.
“Our office will continue to focus our time and efforts on those individuals trafficking heroin in our community. Thanks to the hard work of the Wilmington Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit, these drug traffickers received a substantial prison sentence," said assistant DA William Van Trigt in a press release.
