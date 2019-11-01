First Alert Forecast: November kicks off with a cold jolt!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! We hope you and yours had a happy and safe Halloween and that you weathered those gusty nighttime showers and storms well. The cold front that triggered them is now offshore and, accordingly, the Cape Fear Region will feel a new, colder pattern to open this new month of November. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and, as you do, please keep these forecast highlights in mind: