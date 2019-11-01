First Alert Forecast: November kicks off with a cold jolt!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! We hope you and yours had a happy and safe Halloween and that you weathered those gusty nighttime showers and storms well. The cold front that triggered them is now offshore and, accordingly, the Cape Fear Region will feel a new, colder pattern to open this new month of November. Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and, as you do, please keep these forecast highlights in mind:
Daytime highs mainly in the cool 60s... The temperature at midnight on this Friday, November 1 was 78 and that will undoubtedly end up being the high for the calendar day. Afternoon readings will not exceed the 60s Friday and, for that matter, for many of the days to come!
Nighttime lows in the chilly 30s and 40s... Temperatures ought to crash to the 40s with regularity the next several nights. Worth noting is the potential for a few frosty 30s to mix in, especially for outlying areas north and west of Wilmington and its suburbs.
Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night... Remember to set clocks back one hour and check your smoke detector batteries too! As you enjoy this 49-hour weekend, you will definitely notice the change in sunrise and sunset times. Saturday: 7:32 a.m., 6:17 p.m. Sunday: 6:33 a.m., 5:16 p.m.
November is the final month of Atlantic Hurricane Season... A cold North Atlantic vortex will absorb Subtropical Storm Rebekah Friday, so the 2019 R-storm is about to exist no more. New tropical storm development is not likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin this weekend.
