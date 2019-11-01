Families spend weeks preparing for Halloween

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Halloween is all about what happens at night, but in many neighborhoods its hours, days and weeks of daytime work that makes the night truly special.
Two families in the Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood of Brunswick County share a driveway and a strong passion for all things Halloween.
“We just love this neighborhood. We love this community, they’re like family we’ve got great people in ‘the courts’”, said Tina Tinkle.
The Tinkles and the Kooglers are dedicated to their displays, which grow every year and feature many homemade items, all designed to be seen at night. During the day, however, you get a clear look at just how detailed some displays are.
The area was hit hard by Hurricane Florence last year. The Kooglers count themselves fortunate that their home suffered minimal damage, but they did lose all of their Halloween and Christmas decor and had to start again from scratch.
“We just love this holiday and love sharing with other people,”the Kooglers said.
Both families say they spent at least six weeks preparing for this year’s holiday all to see the looks on the faces of children Thursday night.
