Bladen County man sentenced in $1.2M scheme targeting senior citizens

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladen County man is headed to federal prison for his role in a $1.2 million internet-based fraud scheme that targeted senior citizens.
Murray McNeill Todd, 47, of Bladenboro, was sentenced on Friday to 7.25 years in prison and three years supervised release. He will also be required to pay $517,379 in restitution.
Prosecutors say Todd conspired with one or more Africa-based scammers over a multi-year period to launder over $1.2 million from the schemes, which included elder fraud, stolen identity tax refund fraud, and payroll diversion.
One of the victims, prosecutors said, became acquainted with an individual who purported to be a U.S. soldier stationed abroad. The individual later requested financial assistance and fraudulently induced the victim into wiring funds to a bank account controlled by Todd.
The group also diverted a number of payroll checks from employers across the country — particularly from hospital organizations — into Todd’s accounts. Those diversions were typically the result of a compromise of the victim’s network through phishing and computer intrusion techniques.
Federal prosecutors say the group also had an “extensive pattern” of unlawfully depositing intercepted federal and state tax refunds.
Todd reportedly had a variety of methods to receive and transfer the stolen funds. Among other things, he transferred the money to recipients in Nigeria and elsewhere through his own accounts and those connected to a wider network of “money mules.”
He also purchased prepaid debit cards that were loaded with the criminal funds. Those funds were then wired overseas.
