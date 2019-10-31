WPD: Man accused of leaving scene after hitting two fences, two vehicles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of a hit-and-run that caused about $28,000 in damage, Wilmington police said Thursday.
Homero Segura Jr., 24, has been charged with property damage and reckless driving to endanger.
Police say that Segura was driving northbound on Montclair Dr. at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 in a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 when he allegedly crashed through a chain link fence and a wooden fence before colliding with two unoccupied parked vehicles.
Segura then fled the scene, according to police.
A witness said he found the Dodge truck unoccupied and with heavy damage to the front end in the parking lot of a furniture store on S. College Road.
Police say that the truck, which Segura had borrowed, suffered about $15,000 in damage.
