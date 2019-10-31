WPD: Man accused of leaving scene after hitting two fences, two vehicles

WPD: Man accused of leaving scene after hitting two fences, two vehicles
Wilmington police have charged Homero Segura Jr., 24, for a hit and run resulting in an estimated $28,000 in damage. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff | October 31, 2019 at 10:24 AM EDT - Updated October 31 at 10:24 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of a hit-and-run that caused about $28,000 in damage, Wilmington police said Thursday.

Homero Segura Jr., 24, has been charged with property damage and reckless driving to endanger.

Police say that Segura was driving northbound on Montclair Dr. at approximately 11 p.m. on Oct. 20 in a 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 when he allegedly crashed through a chain link fence and a wooden fence before colliding with two unoccupied parked vehicles.

Segura then fled the scene, according to police.

A witness said he found the Dodge truck unoccupied and with heavy damage to the front end in the parking lot of a furniture store on S. College Road.

Police say that the truck, which Segura had borrowed, suffered about $15,000 in damage.

Wilmington police have charged Homero Segura Jr., 24, for a hit and run resulting in an estimated $28,000 in damage.
Wilmington police have charged Homero Segura Jr., 24, for a hit and run resulting in an estimated $28,000 in damage. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.