What’s your hobby? NC man takes photos of history wherever he goes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington has 50 historic markers throughout the city--51 if you count the one yet to be unveiled.
John Hiler plans to take pictures with as many of them as he can as he travels across the country. A growing passion for history led a boy raised raised in Germany to learn as much as he could about the United States.
“I became very interested with more history and seeing every city, every county, every state," said Hiler. “Showing pride in a part of their history and what they want to convey to the town and visitors and everyone for everyone to see forever.”
He’s been from Illinois to Georgia, taking pictures at each historical marker he can find.
You can call it a hobby. Hiler said it’s not about the picture, per se, it’s about the story each one tells of the checkered past of our country.
“The goal, for me, is to help somebody learn something,” said Hiler. "But, if I can learn something as well, then that’s the cherry on top.”
Hiler stumbled upon a never-before-seen marker recently in Wilmington. A historical marker to remember the coup of 1898 was put in place ahead of its unveiling next month, and covered with a black bag.
Hiler had his own unveiling ceremony- he saw a bag on the marker and climbed up a 7-foot pole to take the bag off because he thought it was vandalism.
“I shimmied up it with all I had and gave one sweeping grasp and grabbed that trash bag and tugged with all my might," said Hiler. "It wasn’t enough, it took a few pulls to finally get that bag down, I felt victorious in the moment. But again, looking back and realizing what I’ve learned now that this is somebody’s sign that they are going to unveil, I felt bad.”
Hiler says he has taken pictures with around 600 historical markers throughout the states, 40 in Wilmington alone.
