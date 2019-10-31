Tips for a fun and safe Halloween

Have a healthy Halloween. Give your children a good, balanced meal before venturing out for candy. This will discourage them from filling up on the sweets. Consider giving non-edible treats like pencils, spider rings or vampire fangs. This not only helps keep the sugar content down but helps those who may have a food allergy. Don’t let children begin eating candy until you can get home and check out their stash. Tampering is rare, but it’s possible. Try to ration treats for days, weeks, or even months following Halloween. Make a plan with your family to avoid getting a toothache or other health issues caused by too many sweets at once. You can also sell your candy this weekend.