Right to Revoke Consent included in new sexual assault laws headed to governor’s desk

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is the only state in the country where a person cannot revoke consent to have sex, once sex has begun.
The Right to Revoke Consent and Modernizing Sexual Assault Laws passed by the general assembly Thursday would change that if it gets the governor’s final stamp of approval.
The act known as House Bill 393 was passed unanimously in the state House back in April before it was passed to the state Senate. Parts VI and V of Senate Bill 199 cleared the NC Senate on Halloween.
Under Senate Bill 199, a person can be prosecuted for rape if they don’t stop when their partner clearly articulates “no” during sex. Officials would be able to hold accountable those who get consent and then choose to hurt someone who has changed their mind.
“This bill represents a major step forward for the people of North Carolina. By strengthening our sexual assault and child protection laws, we will ensure that survivors get the access to justice they deserve and our kids are kept safer than ever before," State Representative Chaz Beasley said in a press release.
The new laws also make drugging someone’s drink illegal, include protections for children and close the “incapacitation loophole” that allows assailants to escape prosecution because the victim was already in a vulnerable state.
“This is the most common sense piece of legislation we’ll ever pass. It’s an incredible victory for women’s rights and protections for victims of sexual assault,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson in a press release. “Every year victims would call us, share their stories and ask why this loophole still existed. I’m proud to be able to report back that it’s finally closed and I’m thankful for all the advocates and reporting that helped close this loophole.”
Senator Jackson initially filed a bill to close the consent loophole in 2015. This year marked the fourth time the senator filed for the protections.
The law has been sent to Governor Cooper for his signature.
