Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Rd hit and run with serious injuries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD is asking for help finding the driver of the vehicle involved in a hit and run earlier this month.
The crash happened on Oct. 21 around 7:30 p.m. on Carolina Beach Road near Marion Drive. The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries to the hand, the post from the police department states.
Based off of the debris left at the scene, the suspect’s car is a 1997-2002 white or light colored Buick Century. Police believe the car has a missing front grille and a damaged or missing bumper.
If you have any information on this vehicle or its driver please use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.
