Police search for driver involved in Carolina Beach Rd hit and run with serious injuries
Police are searching for the driver accused of hitting a person on Carolina Beach Road and running from the scene. (Source: WPD)
October 30, 2019 at 9:08 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 9:08 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WPD is asking for help finding the driver of the vehicle involved in a hit and run earlier this month.

The crash happened on Oct. 21 around 7:30 p.m. on Carolina Beach Road near Marion Drive. The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries to the hand, the post from the police department states.

Based off of the debris left at the scene, the suspect’s car is a 1997-2002 white or light colored Buick Century. Police believe the car has a missing front grille and a damaged or missing bumper.

If you have any information on this vehicle or its driver please use Text-a-Tip or call 910-343-3609.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Wednesday, October 30, 2019

