Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that injured a man Monday morning in downtown Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, Genowell Caquam McKoy was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
McKoy, 41, has been charged with:
- assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- possession of a firearm by felon
- discharging a firearm in the city limits
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a middle-aged man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to New Hanover Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials say that the suspect confronted the victim. After the two began to argue, the suspect shot the victim then fled the scene.
