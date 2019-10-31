Freeman Park Committee continues discussion on changes for 2020

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Freeman Park Committee is discussing potential changes to permit sales, rules and policies at the park for 2020.
Many people expressed frustration this past summer after access was shut off during several high-traffic weekends due to over-crowding.
The committee is tasked with reviewing this past summer and proposing recommendations to the Town Council, which has the ultimate say.
“I’d like to see people get involved. Come to the committee meetings. I think their voices can be heard much more effective than [on] Facebook and then they hear from the actual town and the town council,” said committee Chairman Alex Torres.
Committee members say the beach is visibly smaller than in years past and managing the space is complicated, as they need to maintain accessibility for emergency vehicles while protecting the dunes. There are rules in place to protect the beach from what erosion is preventable. For example, drivers are not permitted to drive on wet sand or within ten feet of the dunes. In some narrow stretches, that makes driving legally impossible.
Nearly 8,000 annual passes were sold for 2019, and councilman Steve Shuttleworth said most of those were sold to people “over the bridge” from outside of Carolina Beach. Shuttleworth said somewhere between 8-12 percent of annual pass holders reside in Carolina Beach.
The committee has discussed many ideas for managing crowds including: eliminating annual pass sales, adding a distinct ‘disclaimer’ noting an annual pass does not guarantee beach access at any given time, restricting the sale of daily passes to certain days, offering certain times when only annual pass holders may access the park, and restricting camping in the summer months.
At this point, these are only points of discussion.
At Wednesday’s committee meeting, members did vote to recommend the town continue the sale of annual passes at the same rate as 2019.
The Carolina Beach Town Council wants to hear from people who frequent Freeman Park. There are two public hearings scheduled. The first is Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. and the second is on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. Both will be held at Town Hall.
You can also submit feedback online here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.