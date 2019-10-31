Former NHHS football standout charged in Tabor City home invasion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former wide receiver with the New Hanover High Wildcats, who was named MVP in the 2017 high school state championship game, has been charged in connection to a home invasion in Tabor City.
Wizdom Ryjek Vaughn, 19, was booked into the New Hanover County Detention Center Wednesday on charges of first degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
According to Major Conway with the Tabor City Police Department, Vaughn was wanted in connection to an armed robbery at Oxford Village Apartments on Oct. 23.
A woman told police that two armed men forced their way into her residence shortly before 1 a.m. She said the suspects held a gun to her head and demanded money.
The suspects fled the scene with about $3,000 in cash and some pills.
Conway said the victim was able to identify Vaughn as a suspect because she recognized his voice.
The jail website notes Vaughn is being held on a $60,000 bond.
The second suspect who entered the home still is being sought. Major Conway added that a third suspect may be involved.
Back in 2018, Vaughn was arrested as part of a drug bust executed by Wilmington Police Department’s gang unit.
