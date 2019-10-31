First Alert Forecast: gusty storms Halloween night, sharp change to begin November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Halloween! Your First Alert Forecast on this last day of October will features gusty storms late tonight and as November begins, look forward to a treat with cooler temperatures.
Well ahead of the front... Halloween day will have variable clouds, a 10 to 20% chance for a quick shower, and sticky southwest breezes. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s will challenge the Wilmington’s record for the date: 85, set in 2004.
Just ahead of the front... Trick-or-Treating hours will feature continued variable clouds and nonzero but relatively low 10 to 20% shower and storm chances. Temperatures will only slowly fall through the 70s amid a feisty sweaty southwesterly breeze.
With the passing front... Halloween night will have a spike to 50 to 60% shower and storm chances. A few cells may be gusty between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. so please stay alert. By daybreak, nippy northwest winds will have delivered temperatures to the much chillier 40s and 50s.
Behind the front... Friday and “Fall Back Weekend” will feature dry skies, skimpy 0 to 10% rain odds, and crisp temperatures in the 60s for the days and 40s for the nights. Remember to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night - and check your smoke detector batteries too!
Behind the front... Friday and "Fall Back Weekend" will feature dry skies, skimpy 0 to 10% rain odds, and crisp temperatures in the 60s for the days and 40s for the nights. Remember to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night - and check your smoke detector batteries too!
