‘Don’t stop believing!’ Journey announces Charlotte stop on 2020 tour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You read the headline correctly - legendary rock band Journey is coming to Charlotte next year!
Journey lists the Sat., Aug. 8, 2020 PNC Music Pavilion stop on their tour page. The band, along with the Pretenders, will then stop at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on Aug. 10.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. while public tickets go on sale Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
You can click here to get tickets - then just “hold on to that feeling” for one more year.
