CFCC computer integrated machinging program granted $16,000

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Cape Fear Community College’s career and technical computer integrated machining program received a $16,000 donation this week.

Bill Cranford, Haas Automation, Inc. sales engineer, presented the donation on behalf of the Gene Haas Foundation. The funds will be used for student scholarships.

“Gene’s commitment to the community college system is unlike any I’ve experienced in the industry,” said Cranford. “Our hope at Haas is that by giving back a portion of what our customers spend with us, we will help them grow their businesses by supporting training that creates experienced and talented machinists and programmers. And if they can graduate with less student debt to worry about, we will consider that worth it all.”

CFCC officials say investments like this go a long way for their students.

"Support from the Gene Haas Foundation has benefited so many of our computer integrated machining students and we are very fortunate again to receive this generous donation. So many of our students work, have families and deal with the pressures of everyday life,” said Mark Council, CFCC Dean of Career & Technical Education.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.