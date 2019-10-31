Cape Fear C.C. women’s basketball battling injury bug

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High expectations are in place for the Cape Fear women’s basketball team as they were recently ranked fourth in the National Junior College Athletic Association preseason poll.
The injury bug has taken a huge bite out of the Sea Devils, and now coach Lori Drake’s roster reads more like an injury report.
“You are talking two ACL tears, a meniscus tear, a fifth concussion and an ankle sprain,” said Drake. “We have taken a big hit right now.”
Currently, the Sea Devils have just six players healthy that can practice, but the good news is that a few of those injured players will be able to return.
“By Thanksgiving, I’ll have eight back in the roster and in uniforms and we’ll be ready to rock and roll,” said Drake.
Ny Langley is the only player returning from last season team that won 28 games, but a knee injury has ended her season. She’s not letting the injury keep her from finding a way to help her team.
“I encourage everyone,” said Langley “I push everybody to be great. Because everything happens for a reason. That’s how we look at it. God has a plan.”
“We have to stay positive and put our efforts and emotions and everything into the ones that are out here,” added Drake. “The ones that can practice and play and make them better.”
The Sea Devils open the regular season at home against USC Salkehatchie on Nov. 6.
