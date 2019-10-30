WPD: Victim in Church St. shooting in stable condition; suspect still sought

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The victim of a shooting on Church Street earlier this month now is in stable condition, Wilmington police officials said Wednesday.
Jessica Williams with the Wilmington Police Department says that Robert Alexander was the victim of a late night shooting on Oct. 17.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Church Street around 10:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a man lying in the roadway. Upon arrival, they found a small crowd gathered around the victim, who had been shot several times.
Alexander was taken to New Hanover Regional Hospital with was believed to be life-threatening injuries at the time.
A suspect has not been identified in the case.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
