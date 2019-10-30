WPD closing Wrightsville Ave. Wednesday to investigate deadly weekend crash

Deputies pursued the suspect's car on to Wrightsville Avenue where the vehicle ran two separate red lights and crashed into a vehicle at Wrightsville Avenue and Country Club. (Source: NHCSO)
October 30, 2019 at 4:32 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 4:32 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department will close part of Wrightsville Avenue Wednesday night as they continue to investigate a deadly weekend collision.

On Sunday, a pair of suspects led officers on a chase after fleeing an armed robbery at the Porters Neck Walmart. The suspect vehicle ran a red light and struck a Jeep, killing Sean Alan Evans, 51, of Raleigh.

The driver, Thomas Willoughby Jr, is being held without bond for the deadly crash. A second suspect in the robbery and chase, Amy Miles, appeared in New Hanover County court Wednesday.

Police will be closing the portion of Wrightsville Avenue between Colonial Drive and Steward Circle at 9:30 p.m. The press release says the survey will close the road down for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

