WPD closing Wrightsville Ave. Wednesday to investigate deadly weekend crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department will close part of Wrightsville Avenue Wednesday night as they continue to investigate a deadly weekend collision.
On Sunday, a pair of suspects led officers on a chase after fleeing an armed robbery at the Porters Neck Walmart. The suspect vehicle ran a red light and struck a Jeep, killing Sean Alan Evans, 51, of Raleigh.
Police will be closing the portion of Wrightsville Avenue between Colonial Drive and Steward Circle at 9:30 p.m. The press release says the survey will close the road down for several hours and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
