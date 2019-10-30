THC-laced Halloween candy seized by NC police

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Just in time for Halloween, police in one Eastern Carolina city have seized marijuana-infused candy likely headed to college parties.
Greenville police have charged Owen McKinney, of Anderson, South Carolina, with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The 21-year-old man was arrested last Thursday by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force in the area of East First and Harding streets.
Police say they found 200 THC-infused 'Nerd Rope' candies, a handgun, and $1600 in cash.
Officers say they have no reason to suspect the pot-infused candy was intended to be distributed to young children who would be trick or treating.
