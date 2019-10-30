Second suspect connected to law enforcement chase that ended in fatal wreck jailed

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The second suspect in an alleged armed robbery that ended in a fatal wreck Sunday now is in the New Hanover County Detention Center.
Authorities say that Amy Lynn Miles, 38, was a passenger in a car driven by Thomas Willoughby Jr., who is accused of leading law enforcement on a chase that resulted in a collision that killed an innocent bystander on Wrightsville Avenue.
Miles, who was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center after the wreck, was booked at the detention center Tuesday evening.
She has been charged with:
- robbery with a dangerous weapon
- three counts of larceny
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- aiding and abetting an impaired driving
- conspiracy
- conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon
Willoughby, who is being held without bond, faces more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder.
Miles’ bond has been set at $255,000.
