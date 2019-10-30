Police: Missing boys taken by their sex offender father in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, N.M. - New Mexico police need your help tracking down two young boys who were taken by their non-registered sex offender father and have not been seen since October 8.
The two boys, Maverick Ransom, 3, and his brother Orion Ransom, 4, were last seen with their father, 52-year-old Clarence Michael Ransom, when he picked them up from a Las Cruces daycare center.
A nationwide warrant has been issued for Ransom’s arrest. The warrant charges Ransom with failure to register as a sex offender and non-compliance with a custodial agreement, according to a Facebook post by the Las Cruces Police Department.
Police believe Ransom may have traveled to Mexico but may have returned to the United States the following day.
Ransom is a non-registered sex offender who is nearly 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds.
He was last seen driving a silver 2013 Toyota Camry with temporary tags.
The Las Cruces Police Department sent out a Facebook post in hopes to generate leads to track down the two boys.
In the post, they say Maverick and Orion are both about 3-feet-6 inches tall and each weigh approximately 30 pounds.
Anyone with information about the boys whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or simply dial 911.
