NHRMC partnership advisory group holds first meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The group tasked with exploring the possibilities for the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center held its first meeting Tuesday night.
The Partnership Advisory Group, also referred to as PAG, was presented with a charter and an overview of what’s expected over the next several months. The group that includes five hospital trustees, five physicians and nine members of the community has a deadline of December 31 to send out a Request for Proposal to a minimum of five healthcare systems. Once the RTP’s go out, interested parties have 60 days to respond.
The group also elected co-chairs and and co-vice chairs. Former Wilmington mayor Spence Broadhurst and Barb Biehner, who serves on NHRMC’s board of trustees were chosen to co-chair the group while Wilmington businessman Bill Cameron and Dr. Joseph Pino, a Wilmington physician were voted on to serve as co- vice chairs.
The group’s next meeting is set for Wednesday, November 13 at the New Hanover County Government Center at 230 Government Center Drive, Suite. The public is invited to attend.
