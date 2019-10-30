Large woods fire impacts traffic near Independence Blvd

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fire crews says a large woods fire at 17th Street and Independence is under control Wednesday.
The Wilmington Fire Department confirms the fire closed Independence Boulevard for a short period around 3 p.m. for traffic headed toward Carolina Beach Road.
Minutes after the initial alert, the agency said the fire was under control. By 4 p.m., the department announced the fire was out.
Units were leaving and traffic was open by 4:30 p.m.
There’s no word yet about the fire’s cause.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.