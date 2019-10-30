Healthy Places initiative helps rural communities live healthier lifestyles

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Healthy Places NC, an initiative of the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Grant, announced Wednesday that they will be working with Robeson, Columbus and Bladen Counties to reach their unique health goals.
“Often times, health outcomes that we follow, whether its life expectancy or infant mortality, are often worst in our rural, most under resourced communities," says Laura Gerald, President of the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. “We are a foundation that gives grants and helpful resources for communities to encourage healthy living."
Robeson, Columbus and Bladen counties rank in the bottom 10 of the 100 hundred counties in the state.
Healthy Places NC works with each to identify specific health issues then help them actually tackle the issues and track their results.
“We’re hoping for a lot of community input, because we have been working in Columbus County for some time now, and in this region," says Gerald. "We understand that some people are concerned about access to medical care, they are concerned about substance misuse concerns, they are concerned about our children who have experienced adverse childhood events or trauma and so we are hoping to continue the conversation with the community where they talk about not only what the problems are here in these area but what are local problems and the solutions.”
