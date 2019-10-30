First Alert Forecast: chilly jolt coming... but not until November

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking in! A strong fall cold front is the lead actor in your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region: it will approach on Halloween before blustering through Thursday night. Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and, as you do, please note these highlights:
- Steamy for trick-or-treating... Expect temperatures in the 70s, dew points at least as high as the sticky 60s, and the risk of a stray shower. Sunset is 6:19.
- Zero tropical troubles... Despite the tropical feel to our local forecast, no threatening tropical storms are brewing anywhere in the Atlantic Basin midweek.
- Temperatures tank by Friday... After a toasty Halloween, a line of showers and chilly northwest winds will set temperatures on a colder course - 40s and 50s - by Friday morning.
- Readings to keep falling for “fall back” weekend... Expect even deeper-down 40s for low temperatures Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights. Don’t forget to change your clocks!
