Doctor talks about racial disparity in NC infant mortality rates

“In regards to the racial disparity it’s a complex topic and it’s tough to say exactly one thing but when you’re looking at infant mortality a large portion of that is pre-term births. With that you have certain factors that you really don’t have much control over like a history of pre-term birth or a shortened cervix. Those are things we can’t affect,” said Dr. Nicholas Bodenheimer, an OBGYN at Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center