Communities In Schools of Cape Fear to hold Blue & White Bash to raise money for its mission

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Communities In Schools of Cape Fear will hold a fundraiser to support its programs, which help students succeed in the classroom.
The Blue & White Bash is on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Bluewater Grill.
The event features hors d’oeuvres buffet, craft beer, wine, dancing and a silent auction.
Tickets are available here: www.ciscapefear.org/bluewhitebash
They are also available at the door.
Communities In Schools of Cape Fear surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
Volunteers from the group help hundreds of children each year in New Hanover and Pender Counties.
During 2017/2018 school year, the group reached 13,377 students with general supports such as school supplies and career fairs.
