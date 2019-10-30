Car crashes through barrier, lands in retention pond near Wilmington gas station

Wilmington Police are searching for a hit and run suspect. Around 5 a.m. Sunday, October 20, officers responded to a hit and run at a gas station in the 1000-block of Market Street. A 2011 Honda Civic drove through a cinder block barrier and crashed into the retention pond. The driver and passenger escaped the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. Officers are still searching for the passenger — Leonardo Sereno-Pacheco, 19 — who’s charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aiding and abetting hit and run. The driver, a 15-year-old, has been located and charged with hit and run, reckless driving to endanger and no learner’s permit. Anyone with information on the passenger should call 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.