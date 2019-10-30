Car crashes through barrier, lands in retention pond near Wilmington gas station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 15-year-old is facing multiple charges after he allegedly drove a car through a cinder block barrier and crashed into a retention pond early Sunday morning, according to Wilmington police.
The wreck took place at a gas station in the 1000 block of Market Street.
Police say after the 2011 Honda Civic landed in the pond, the driver and passenger ran away.
Police found and charged the 15-year-old driver with hit and run, reckless driving to endanger and driving with no learner’s permit.
Police have identified the passenger as Leonardo Sereno-Pacheco, 19. He is being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and aiding and abetting hit and run.
Anyone with information on Sereno-Pacheco’s whereabouts is asked to call 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.
