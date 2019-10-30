3-car crash closes Wilmington intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police are warning people to avoid an intersection in the midtown area Tuesday night as they investigate a crash.
The Wilmington Police Department tweeted that officers are investigating a three-car crash around Kerr Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard around 9 p.m.
The intersection was expected to be closed down for at least 45 minutes.
Officials have not commented on what caused the crash, but officers on scene tell WECT crews that no one was seriously injured.
